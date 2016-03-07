March 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Obama administration, responding to consumer complaints, says it will begin rating health insurance plans based on how many doctors and hospitals they include in their networks. (nyti.ms/1TkOkW1)

- The Philippines will become the first country to enforce tough new United Nations sanctions on North Korea when it begins formal procedures on Monday to impound a cargo vessel linked to the reclusive nation, a government spokesman said on Sunday. (nyti.ms/1TkP8KA)

- For the first time, a law school will stand trial on charges that it inflated the employment data for its graduates to lure prospective students. On Monday, Anna Alaburda will tell a story that has become all too familiar among law students in the United States: Since graduating from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in 2008, she has yet to find a full-time salaried job as a lawyer. (nyti.ms/1TkQ55B)

- As some tech sectors show signs of slowing, cloud services have created remarkable demand for highly educated engineers and mathematicians. And they are being compensated very well. (nyti.ms/1TkROrM)

- In an interview, Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's competition commissioner, discusses the issues underpinning her current investigations and whether she unfairly targets U.S. companies. (nyti.ms/1TkSfCi) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)