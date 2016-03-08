March 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Chinese phone maker ZTE Corp will be blocked
from buying any technology from U.S. companies without a special
license as the company was found to have violated American
sanctions against Iran by selling U.S-made goods to the country.
- Wall Street bonuses are down for the second straight year,
and recent market volatility and cutbacks suggest that 2016 is
shaping up to be a difficult year, according to the New York
- Hedge fund Visium Asset Management told investors on
Monday that it is being investigated by the U.S. Justice
- New rules from British regulators can act as a guide for
how to hold senior managers accountable when their companies
