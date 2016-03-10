March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The head of Volkswagen AG's American operations, a central figure in the carmaker's effort to repair relations with dealers and customers after an emissions scandal, unexpectedly stepped down on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1RB6xsE)

- The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday to increase the penalty it charges banks to store money in its virtual vaults, hoping to force lenders to pump that money into the eurozone economy instead. (nyti.ms/1RB6BIU)

- David Grim, who leads the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's asset management division, is pushing to increase funds' liquidity cushions so investors can sell out quickly. (nyti.ms/1RB6QUn)

- Nasdaq Inc agreed to buy the International Securities Exchange for $1.1 billion from Deutsche Boerse AG of Germany, in yet another deal among exchange operators as even bigger takeovers loom. (nyti.ms/1RB6WLy)

- John Gutfreund, whose aggressive leadership of Salomon Brothers and extravagant lifestyle personified the meteoric rise and fall of Wall Street moguls in the heady 1980s, died on Wednesday in Manhattan. He was 86. (nyti.ms/1RB7kd5)