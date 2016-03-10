March 10 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The head of Volkswagen AG's American
operations, a central figure in the carmaker's effort to repair
relations with dealers and customers after an emissions scandal,
unexpectedly stepped down on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1RB6xsE)
- The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday to
increase the penalty it charges banks to store money in its
virtual vaults, hoping to force lenders to pump that money into
the eurozone economy instead. (nyti.ms/1RB6BIU)
- David Grim, who leads the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's asset management division, is pushing to increase
funds' liquidity cushions so investors can sell out quickly. (nyti.ms/1RB6QUn)
- Nasdaq Inc agreed to buy the International
Securities Exchange for $1.1 billion from Deutsche Boerse AG
of Germany, in yet another deal among exchange
operators as even bigger takeovers loom. (nyti.ms/1RB6WLy)
- John Gutfreund, whose aggressive leadership of Salomon
Brothers and extravagant lifestyle personified the meteoric rise
and fall of Wall Street moguls in the heady 1980s, died on
Wednesday in Manhattan. He was 86. (nyti.ms/1RB7kd5)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)