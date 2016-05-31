May 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Viacom's directors vowed on Monday to fight any potential moves by the ailing media mogul Sumner Redstone and his daughter, Shari Redstone, to eject them from the company's board. (nyti.ms/1XajnWZ)

- Verizon reached a series of tentative agreements with unions representing nearly 40,000 workers on strike, retreating on some of the major points of contention, including pension cuts and greater flexibility to outsource work. (nyti.ms/20QWghX)

- Martin Senn, the former chief executive of Zurich Insurance Group, has killed himself, the company said on Monday, citing information from his family. Senn had resigned in December, mentioning business "setbacks in recent months." (nyti.ms/1XKWojC)

- After more than 1,100 deaths exposed dangerous labor conditions in Bangladesh in 2013, brands such as Walmart , H&M and Gap pledged to improve the safety of some of the country's poorest workers. But human rights groups say that three years on, those promises are still unfulfilled. (nyti.ms/20QXSbp) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)