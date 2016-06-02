BRIEF-Shell misses fourth-quarter estimates after $500 mln of impairments
* Shell continued to divest non-strategic upstream positions during Q4 2016
June 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- At least four automakers - Toyota, Volkswagen , Fiat Chrysler and Mitsubishi - continue to sell new vehicles with defective Takata airbags that will need to be recalled, according to a Senate Commerce Committee report released on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1r3mTnA)
- Uber said on Wednesday that it had raised $3.5 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, in one of the largest-ever investments into a privately held start-up. (nyti.ms/1P7UgM5)
- The European Central Bank is not expected to make any changes to monetary policy when it meets Thursday. In fact, with the region trapped in a period of economic stasis, it may not do much of anything for many months to come. (nyti.ms/1TQTCKg)
- Steve Mosko, the chairman of Sony Pictures Television, has left the studio. The departure of Mosko, 60, came a day after NBC Entertainment pushed out Bela Bajaria as president of Universal Television, which suffered a sharp decline in orders for the fall season. (nyti.ms/22zf9HF) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds comment from CEO and analyst, further details)
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.