- Prevention, a health and wellness magazine that is
published by the family-owned Rodale company, will become
ad-free starting with its July issue, which will hit shelves
next week. (nyti.ms/1VGS5Wy)
- The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes
Monday's regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month
bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday. At the close
of the New York cash market on Friday, the rate on the
outstanding three-month bill was 0.30 percent. The rate on the
six-month issue was 0.43 percent, and the rate on the four-week
issue was 0.19 percent. (nyti.ms/1Usvc3K)
- The Obama administration plans to use annual talks with
leaders in Beijing to push for cuts in excess Chinese industrial
output, which has inundated foreign markets with discounted
steel, aluminum and other products, Treasury Secretary Jacob J.
Lew said in Beijing on Sunday ahead of the meeting. (nyti.ms/1UCq1ky)
- As news outlets round the world continued to publish
revelations from the Panama Papers, the non-profit organization
that coordinated the project was preparing to move out of its
offices here in an effort to cut costs. The organization, called
the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, was
already forced to part with three contract journalists who had
helped its small staff shepherd the project. (nyti.ms/1t0ibZ5)
