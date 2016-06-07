June 7 The following are the top stories on the
- In a move sure to bring cheer to junior associates at
major law firms, one of the industry's most elite, Cravath,
Swaine & Moore, on Monday said it had increased the annual
salary for its first-year lawyers to $180,000, from $160,000.
- National Amusements, the theater chain through which
Sumner Redstone controls his media empire, said on Monday that
it had altered Viacom's corporate bylaws to prevent the
entertainment company from selling any part of Paramount without
- Regulators are wrangling with bankrupt coal companies to
set aside enough money to clean up Appalachia's polluted rivers
and mountains so that taxpayers are not stuck with the $1
- Troy Carter, known as an innovative manager for musicians
and a prolific tech investor, has joined Spotify as its global
head of creator services, overseeing the company's relationships
with artists, songwriters and record companies, Spotify said on
