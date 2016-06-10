June 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- National Amusements, the theater chain through which Sumner Redstone controls his $40 billion empire, is preparing to replace a handful of directors on the Viacom board, a move that is expected to serve as a prelude to the ouster of the company's embattled chief executive. (nyti.ms/1VPLuJo)

- Electric carmaker Tesla Motors is under scrutiny from federal regulators over suspension failures attributed to its biggest-selling model - along with reports that it had asked owners not to disclose the problem. (nyti.ms/1XJWSbw)

- German prosecutors said on Thursday that they were investigating whether a Volkswagen manager encouraged employees to destroy or remove documents last year, shortly before the Environmental Protection Agency publicly accused the carmaker of illegally manipulating emissions tests in the United States. (nyti.ms/1ZCTAnI)

- As part of the continuing global backlash over the popular ride-sharing service, Uber and two of its senior European executives were convicted and fined nearly $500,000 in France on Thursday for running an illegal transportation business. (nyti.ms/28oYDhv) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)