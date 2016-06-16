June 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A multibillion-dollar hedge fund focused on healthcare had
an inside view of the drug approval process at the Food and Drug
Administration. Federal authorities have filed criminal and
civil securities charges against three current and former
traders at Visium Asset Management, including Sanjay Valvani,
one of the firm's top portfolio managers and the former
brother-in-law of the firm's founder. (nyti.ms/1UPYagN)
- The Fed said on Wednesday, after a two-day meeting of its
policy-making committee, that it would not raise its benchmark
interest rate, and that future increases were most likely to
unfold at a slower pace. (nyti.ms/1WOhvCz)
- Nick Denton, the founder and chief executive of Gawker,
published a roughly 3,000-word blog post about the state of his
company. He waxed poetic about the company's future, opined on
the balance of power between privacy and a free press and took
Silicon Valley billionaires to task for trying to control their
image. (nyti.ms/1Ue8IJX)
- The ailing media mogul Sumner Redstone declared in a rare
missive sent on Wednesday that he no longer trusted Philippe
Dauman, Viacom's embattled chief executive, or those
who support him. (nyti.ms/1UAdXO9)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)