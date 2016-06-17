June 17 The following are the top stories on the
- Sumner Redstone's National Amusements company announced On
Thursday that it had moved to replace Philippe Dauman and four
other directors on the Viacom Inc board. The
development sets the stage for the firing of Dauman as the
company's chief executive, escalating the war for control of
Redstone's $40 billion media empire.(nyti.ms/1tzoPWU)
- More than five years after United merged with Continental,
combined carrier United Continental Holdings Inc's
24,000 flight attendants are still operating as if the company
were running two airlines. That disconnect has made scheduling
crews and flight routes more complicated and has contributed to
operational challenges, including flight delays. (nyti.ms/1W2EmJQ)
- Capping months of speculation about major executive
changes, Twenty-First Century Fox said on Thursday that
Stacey Snider, the studio's co-chairwoman, would succeed Jim
Gianopulos as chairman and chief executive when his contract
expires on June 30, 2017. (nyti.ms/1UzowoT)
- Volkswagen on Thursday outlined an ambitious
plan to increase profit after an emissions scandal by sharply
increasing the production of electric vehicles and reducing
costs. (nyti.ms/2614kDL)
