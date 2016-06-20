June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Williams Co shareholders will vote on the merger with Energy Transfer Equity in a week. On Monday, the two sides will meet and lawyers from Wall Street's top firms will go toe-to-toe analyzing the fine print in the 400-page merger agreement. (nyti.ms/1Y3x5LG)

- Brian Chesky, chief executive of Airbnb, made a vow this month to root out bigotry from his business. His online room-sharing company has recently been grappling with claims of discrimination, with several Airbnb users sharing stories on social media. (nyti.ms/1UEdmPD)

- Emergency workers are taking part in a trial to jump-start the use of unmanned aircraft by Europe's emergency services. The goal is to give the region a head start over the United States and elsewhere in using drones to tackle real-world emergencies. (nyti.ms/26bFjCk)

- The planned airborne launcher, Stratolaunch, which is funded by Microsoft founder Paul Allen, is more than three-quarters finished, but questions about its business model linger. (nyti.ms/1rwoFxN) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)