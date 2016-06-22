June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Motors said on Tuesday that it had offered to buy SolarCity in an all-stock deal, one that could value the latter at as much as $2.8 billion. The aim, Elon Musk argues, is to create a renewable-energy giant, collecting clean electricity and putting it to work propelling cars. (nyti.ms/28RQsBj)

- Nikesh Arora, a former Google executive and Silicon Valley star, was on course to be the next chief executive of SoftBank of Japan, one of the world's most prominent technology conglomerates. Now he is leaving, in an abrupt shakeout that shows cracks in SoftBank's global ambitions. (nyti.ms/28KpLNT)

- Chinese internet giant Tencent bought a controlling stake in Supercell, the Finnish creator of Clash of Clans, for $8.6 billion from SoftBank. (nyti.ms/28Mvy7y)

- Sanjay Valvani, a hedge fund manager at Visium Asset Management LP who was criminally charged last week in a major insider trading case, has been found dead in an apparent suicide, the police said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/28UybUY)

