June 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The death on Sunday of the actor Anton Yelchin, crushed
when his Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backward down his driveway,
has prompted Fiat Chrysler to accelerate its plans to
modify gearshifts in 1.1 million vehicles linked to hundreds of
rollaway accidents and dozens of injuries. (nyti.ms/28OLje9)
- Blame for the tainted water in Flint, Michigan, has
engulfed federal regulators, the governor, state employees and
city officials. On Wednesday, Bill Schuette, the attorney
general, announced a lawsuit against two companies that he said
imperiled public health in Flint and contributed to the city's
lead-poisoned drinking water. (nyti.ms/28OFobt)
- Corinthian Colleges, once one of the nation's largest
for-profit education companies, engaged in apparently unlawful
practices by paying its recruiters based on how many sales leads
they converted into actual students, according to documents
unsealed late last week. (nyti.ms/28QWu84)
- If Britain wakes up on Friday morning to the news that it
has voted itself out of the European Union, about the only thing
that everyone is sure to agree on is that the nation will face a
protracted political and legal mess. (nyti.ms/28LQUQk)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)