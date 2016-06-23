June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The death on Sunday of the actor Anton Yelchin, crushed when his Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backward down his driveway, has prompted Fiat Chrysler to accelerate its plans to modify gearshifts in 1.1 million vehicles linked to hundreds of rollaway accidents and dozens of injuries. (nyti.ms/28OLje9)

- Blame for the tainted water in Flint, Michigan, has engulfed federal regulators, the governor, state employees and city officials. On Wednesday, Bill Schuette, the attorney general, announced a lawsuit against two companies that he said imperiled public health in Flint and contributed to the city's lead-poisoned drinking water. (nyti.ms/28OFobt)

- Corinthian Colleges, once one of the nation's largest for-profit education companies, engaged in apparently unlawful practices by paying its recruiters based on how many sales leads they converted into actual students, according to documents unsealed late last week. (nyti.ms/28QWu84)

- If Britain wakes up on Friday morning to the news that it has voted itself out of the European Union, about the only thing that everyone is sure to agree on is that the nation will face a protracted political and legal mess. (nyti.ms/28LQUQk) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)