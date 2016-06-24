June 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Britain's vote on Thursday to leave the European Union has
set in motion an unprecedented and unpredictable process that
threatens turbulence and potential crisis - for Britain, Europe
and the global economy. (nyti.ms/28WEGYF)
- YouTube Red, the Google-owned paid streaming service, has
acquired its first big-budget, Hollywood-produced television
drama, moving it into more direct competition with players like
Netflix and traditional cable networks. (nyti.ms/28R0J2o)
- The biggest banks in the U.S. have all built up big enough
buffers to weather a severe recession in decent shape, United
States regulators said on Thursday. The Federal Reserve looked
at how the country's 33 largest banks would do in a recession
with sustained high unemployment and negative interest rates. (nyti.ms/28Uv3uL)
- On Monday, Costco took the final step in severing
its 17-year relationship with American Express and began
exclusively accepting Visa for credit card purchases at its
stores. A transition that executives promised would be seamless
has turned into a customer service fiasco. Citigroup has logged
more than 1.5 million customer service calls, according to
Jennifer Bombardier, a spokeswoman for Citigroup. (nyti.ms/28Uubqu)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)