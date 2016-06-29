June 29 The following are the top stories on the
- Airbnb has charmed and strong-armed lawmakers around the
world to allow it to operate in their communities. But two
cities, Airbnb's hometown, San Francisco, and New York, the
service's largest United States market, have not been so
compliant. nyti.ms/292X4Qn
- Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to rip up international
trade deals and start an unrelenting offensive against Chinese
economic practices, framing his contest with Hillary Clinton as
a choice between hard-edge nationalism and the policies of "a
leadership class that worships globalism." nyti.ms/292vfEz
- Volkswagen AG solved one big problem stemming
from its diesel emissions deception, agreeing on Tuesday to pay
up to $14.7 billion to settle claims in the United States. But
the final financial toll, once the company deals with a long
list of fines, lawsuits and criminal investigations around the
world, may well be far higher. nyti.ms/290i7P7
- In a deal with federal regulators, Ikea announced Tuesday
that it would recall 29 million chests and dressers in the
United States after at least six toddlers were crushed to death
in tip-over accidents. nyti.ms/2992vwH
- The federal government has proposed adding a line to forms
filled out by visitors to the United States that would ask them
to voluntarily disclose their social media accounts, a step that
it said would help in screening for ties to terrorism. nyti.ms/299xngv
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)