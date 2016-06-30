June 30 The following are the top stories on the
- Just two days before Puerto Rico plans to default on a
large debt payment, the Senate passed and sent to the White
House a relief measure to help the financially desperate island
surmount its fiscal crisis, ending a grueling, months-long
effort to rescue the commonwealth. nyti.ms/295P0wS
- United Airlines and leaders of its flight attendants'
union have agreed to a new labor contract that will unify the
cabin crews for the first time since United's merger with
Continental Airlines more than five years ago. nyti.ms/291KL21
- All but one of largest banks in the U.S. earned an
unconditional passing grade from federal regulators on their
annual stress tests, which measure their preparedness to weather
a financial crisis. nyti.ms/29gYc18
- European officials are expected to approve a new agreement
with the United States aimed at helping companies such as
General Electric and Google, among others, move online
data between the two regions despite concerns about how the
digital information of Europeans may be retrieved by the
American government. nyti.ms/29fKknZ
