July 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The federal highway safety agency said the driver of a Tesla Model S electric sedan was killed in an accident when the car was in self-driving mode. nyti.ms/298S2mL

- About half of the directors at the Williams Companies resigned on Thursday over disagreements about the future of the pipeline operator, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The moves followed the dismantling of its $38 billion merger with Energy Transfer Equity earlier in the week over a tax issue. nyti.ms/296NQCW

- Hershey Co rebuffed a $23 billion offer from Mondelez International, whose own products run from Oreo cookies to Cadbury chocolate. The company is betting that it can stay on its own, or at least fetch a substantially higher price. nyti.ms/297BczW

- A throng of lawyers for Sumner Redstone and the two long-time confidants, who have brought suits against him, resumed arguments at a Massachusetts courthouse on Thursday, continuing a heated legal battle that could decide the fate of Redstone's media empire. nyti.ms/299Nj2Q

- Zenefits investors are getting a larger piece of the troubled human resources start-up because they overpaid for their stakes, unaware that the company's sales teams flouted regulations to enhance growth, Zenefits announced on Thursday. The move will cut the company's valuation in half, to about $2 billion. nyti.ms/296C1bF (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)