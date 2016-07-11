July 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tronc, the rebranded Tribune Publishing, wants to offer 2,000 videos a day, up from about 200 now, and hands-off video production is central to that aim. nyti.ms/29Ab0l7

- Ultimate Fighting Championship, which promotes mixed martial arts, is expected to announce as soon as Monday that it has sold itself to a group led by talent giant WME-IMG for about $4 billion, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Backing the deal are private equity heavyweights Silver Lake, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, and the investment firm of billionaire Michael Dell. nyti.ms/29wV8Mn

- The tax plan shepherded by House Speaker Paul Ryan would fundamentally change the system, but both plans reduce taxes on capital gains and high incomes. nyti.ms/29IFdfZ

- Amazon.com Inc is building a complex at its Seattle headquarters where employees can sit by a creek, walk on suspension bridges and brainstorm in the boughs. nyti.ms/29qCppM (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)