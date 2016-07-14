July 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- If former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson's suit against her former boss Roger Ailes is forced into arbitration, her chances of winning are lessened, and little will be made public about it. nyti.ms/29KAuLy

- As the political chaos after Britain's vote to leave the European Union starts to subside, one of the most pressing issues for the country's new leader is how to keep doing business with the bloc's vast single market of 500 million consumers. Many are pointing to fjord-flecked Norway as a possible model for the way forward. nyti.ms/29zQ8pT

- As part of a broad revamping of Time Inc, Alan Murray was named chief content officer replacing Norman Pearlstine, who will stay on as vice chairman. nyti.ms/29PM5JN

- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, a pre-eminent law firm on Wall Street, plans to announce on Thursday that Faiza Saeed, one of the two leaders of its mergers practice, will become the 16th presiding partner in the nearly two-century history of the law firm. nyti.ms/29ygGsz (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)