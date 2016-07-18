July 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank is nearing a deal to acquire British semiconductor company ARM Holdings. ARM had a market capitalization of about $22 billion as of Friday's close. SoftBank's acquisition of ARM's is one of its largest ever. nyti.ms/29NQcUS

- Bridgewater Associates is telling recruitment firms to cancel interviews with prospective employees, and some of the firm's external recruiters have been told that Bridgewater will not use them for the time being. nyti.ms/29NJ4f3

- A gunman fatally shot three law enforcement officers and wounded three others in Baton Rouge on Sunday before being killed in a shootout with the police. The attack's motive was unclear. nyti.ms/29Ozrr7 (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)