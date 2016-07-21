July 21 The following are the top stories on the
- Two senior executives of HSBC face criminal
charges after being accused of a currency manipulation scheme
that federal prosecutors say generated $8 million in profits and
fees. nyti.ms/29OOLEK
- Airbnb has hired former United States Attorney General
Eric Holder Jr as an adviser to help create the company's new
anti-discrimination policy, adding a big name to its battle to
prevent people on its service from refusing minority and
transgender customers. nyti.ms/2a0x4W0
- Executives at 21st Century Fox decided to end the
tenure of Roger Ailes after lawyers they hired to investigate an
allegation of sexual harassment against him took statements from
at least six other women who described inappropriate behavior
from Ailes. nyti.ms/29WoO4R
- The Republican convention erupted into tumult on Wednesday
night as the bitter primary battle between Donald Trump and
Senator Ted Cruz re-ignited unexpectedly, crushing hopes that
the party could project unity. A clamor broke out as it became
clear that Cruz was not going to endorse Trump, pointedly
snubbing the party nominee from center stage. nyti.ms/29VmLnT
