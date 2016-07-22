July 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A group of hedge funds, including Monarch Alternative Capital, Stone Lion Capital Partners, sued the governor of Puerto Rico, saying he had started violating the island's hard-won new debt-restructuring law before the ink from President Obama's pen was even dry. nyti.ms/29XxoST

- Rupert Murdoch announced that Roger Ailes was out as chairman and chief executive of Fox News, and Murdoch himself would be taking over Fox News in the interim. The announcement was the culmination of an unsettling 15-day stretch for the network that began on July 6, when Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox anchor, filed a lawsuit accusing Ailes of sexual harassment. nyti.ms/29XxWZ1

- The Federal Communications Commission has decided to make New Jersey subsidiary of Ericsson, the Swedish technology giant, the clearinghouse for routing billions of cellphone calls and text messages across the United States, despite claims by critics that the plan poses national security risks. nyti.ms/29XyfTJ

- Exxon Mobil agreed to buy InterOil, a driller focused on projects in Papua New Guinea, for at least $2.5 billion as the petroleum giant seeks newer fields. Exxon beat out a competing bid by Oil Search Limited which had offered to pay about $2.2 billion. nyti.ms/29XzDWi