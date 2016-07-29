Discovery reaches deal with Sky, ending blackout threat
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit said on Tuesday it had reached a multi-year deal with Sky Plc to ensure its channels will still be broadcast on Sky's Platform.
- Google's parent, Alphabet's second-quarter revenue rose to $21.5 billion, about $750 million more than analysts were predicting and a 21 percent jump from a year earlier. Earnings per share after excluding certain items was $8.42, or 39 cents more than forecasts. Alphabet's shares immediately rose 4 percent after hours. nyti.ms/2av9tLF
- The legal battle over whether Sumner Redstone has the mental capacity to make decisions about his $40 billion media empire, which includes Viacom and CBS, is scheduled to go to trial in October in a Massachusetts court house. In a ruling on Thursday, a court rejected motion by Redstone's lawyers to dismiss the lawsuit, but said there was no need to conduct an immediate mental and physical exam of him. nyti.ms/2av9Rdd
- Oracle is buying NetSuite, a cloud company in which he controls a 45 percent stake, for $9.3 billion, a whopping 44 percent premium to where the shares were trading before news reports first mentioned a possible deal. nyti.ms/2avai7s
- The French utility EDF said that its board had approved a plan to build the first nuclear power plant in Britain in a generation. The project for the state-controlled utility has long been contentious and critics have slammed it as an expensive and risky route to securing emission-free electricity. nyti.ms/2avaB28 (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
Jan 31 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 26.5 cents per share.
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.