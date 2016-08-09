Aug 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In an effort to halt the advance of the oil industry in Colorado, environmental activists said they submitted enough signatures on Monday to place on November's ballot two initiatives aimed at severely limiting hydraulic fracturing. nyti.ms/2b2tQSf

- Starting in 2018, all eight "Harry Potter" films, and the coming films of the spinoff series "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," will be seen on the NBCUniversal stations Syfy and USA, the company announced on Monday. nyti.ms/2b2u4so

- Lawyers for former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes have agreed to keep the sexual harassment lawsuit brought against him by former anchor Gretchen Carlson in New Jersey, according to a court filing on Monday. nyti.ms/2b2uAXu

- Fifty of the nation's most senior Republican national security officials, many of them former top aides or cabinet members for President George W. Bush, have signed a letter declaring that Donald J. Trump "lacks the character, values and experience" to be president and "would put at risk our country's national security and well-being." nyti.ms/2b2vkeV (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)