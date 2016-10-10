Oct 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Billy Bush, a host on the Today show was suspended by NBC
for his role in a video with Donald Trump, where he was heard
engaged in a misogynistic conversation about women. nyti.ms/2d60FdJ
- Hurricane Matthew was downgraded to a post-tropical
cyclone on Sunday morning as it hit North Carolina and Virginia.
nyti.ms/2d61bIY
- Yemen saw a series of airstrikes on Saturday, which Yemeni
officials and witnesses said was an attack by the military
coalition led by Saudi Arabia. nyti.ms/2d62VSe
- Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton participated in the
second presidential debate on Sunday night in bitter and
personal terms. nyti.ms/2d62YxD
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)