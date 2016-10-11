Oct 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Twitter Inc executives are continuing deal talks
with Salesforce.com and Chief Executive Jack Dorsey is
now not averse to selling the company. nyti.ms/2d8RHwi
- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett volunteered detailed
information about his income taxes after Donald Trump called him
out during the presidential debate. nyti.ms/2d8QKo0
- Federal prosecutors filed new corruption charges against
Brazil's former president, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, raising
pressure on him and his family over dealings in Angola. nyti.ms/2d8RLwa
- Venture capital firm Greylock Partners said it has raised
a $1 billion fund, increasing its assets under management to
$3.5 billion. nyti.ms/2d8RGIL
- Blood-testing company Theranos is being sued by investor
Partner Fund Management, which accuses the company of securities
fraud over engaging in "a series of lies, material misstatements
and omissions". nyti.ms/2d8VpWE
- Wells Fargo & Co said it would create a new
division focused on payments and virtual solutions and will also
expand the bank's operating committee to 12 members from nine. nyti.ms/2e1UldC
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)