Oct 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Wells Fargo & Co disclosed on Friday that new
account openings had taken a nose-dive since the scandal over
illegal activity at the bank erupted: Bank executives said
customers opened 25 percent fewer checking accounts and applied
for 20 percent fewer credit cards in September compared with a
year ago. nyti.ms/2dXb1k6
- Peter Thiel, the only prominent supporter of Republican
presidential nominee Donald Trump in the high-tech community, is
making his first donation in support of Trump's election. He
will give $1.25 million through a combination of super PAC
donations and funds given directly to the campaign, a person
close to the investor said on Saturday. nyti.ms/2dZxaB0
- It is going to be expensive to pull America's largest
territory out of its death spiral, Puerto Rico's outgoing
governor warned on Friday. The island will "need the assistance
of the federal government to bring this economic and
humanitarian crisis to an end," said governor Alejandro García
Padilla, addressing the panel that the Obama administration set
up to handle the territory's staggering debt. nyti.ms/2dUX597
