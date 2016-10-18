Oct 18 The following are the top stories on the
- One of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's top bankers in
Asia is planning on retiring after nearly three decades at the
firm. Mark Schwartz, who is chairman of Goldman's Asia Pacific
region and a vice chairman of the firm, will retire at the end
of the year, the firm said in an internal memorandum on Monday.
nyti.ms/2eA8bDY
- NBC announced the departure of Billy Bush on Monday after
several days of negotiations over the terms of his exit, less
than two weeks after a video from 2005 surfaced in which he and
Donald Trump engaged in a vulgar and misogynistic conversation
about women. nyti.ms/2egvjTp
- A start-up looking to take on the financial information
behemoth Bloomberg L.P. is hiring a former Bloomberg executive
to begin a new financial news service. Norman Pearlstine, a
former top editor at Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal and
Time, is joining Money.net, which has been building a low-cost
alternative to the data terminals that sit at the core of
Michael Bloomberg's business empire. nyti.ms/2dwIe5l
- Russia's main English-language satellite network
complained on Monday that its British bank was abruptly closing
its accounts. The network, which reported on the decision,
called it a British-government-sanctioned attempt to interfere
with freedom of speech. nyti.ms/2ebPqnC
