- Three judges at Washington's federal appeals court on
Monday questioned the government's analysis that led to
MetLife's designation as a "too big to fail" financial
company, as the Justice Department appeals a lower court's
decision to strip the insurance giant of that label. nyti.ms/2dExRy9
- TD Ameritrade announced on Monday that it would
acquire Scottrade Financial Services, a rival discount
brokerage, for $4 billion, in a bid for scale at a time when
small investors are losing their taste for stock trading. nyti.ms/2dEyI1X
- The New York Times has made another bet on so-called
service journalism, with the acquisition of the product
recommendation site the Wirecutter and its sibling, the
Sweethome. The all-cash transaction, worth slightly more than
$30 million, closed on Monday. nyti.ms/2dEzxI1
- In a surprise move on Monday, the German authorities
withdrew approval for the takeover of Aixtron SE, a
domestic semiconductor firm, by a Chinese bidder - a deal that
was set to be an emblem of a new push by Chinese companies to
acquire cutting-edge technology businesses and a sign of
Berlin's tolerance for such moves. nyti.ms/2dEwteW
