- Three judges at Washington's federal appeals court on Monday questioned the government's analysis that led to MetLife's designation as a "too big to fail" financial company, as the Justice Department appeals a lower court's decision to strip the insurance giant of that label. nyti.ms/2dExRy9

- TD Ameritrade announced on Monday that it would acquire Scottrade Financial Services, a rival discount brokerage, for $4 billion, in a bid for scale at a time when small investors are losing their taste for stock trading. nyti.ms/2dEyI1X

- The New York Times has made another bet on so-called service journalism, with the acquisition of the product recommendation site the Wirecutter and its sibling, the Sweethome. The all-cash transaction, worth slightly more than $30 million, closed on Monday. nyti.ms/2dEzxI1

- In a surprise move on Monday, the German authorities withdrew approval for the takeover of Aixtron SE, a domestic semiconductor firm, by a Chinese bidder - a deal that was set to be an emblem of a new push by Chinese companies to acquire cutting-edge technology businesses and a sign of Berlin's tolerance for such moves. nyti.ms/2dEwteW (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)