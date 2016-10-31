BRIEF-Alibaba affiliate nears deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
Oct 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Japan's three largest shipping companies agreed to merge their container businesses, as the industry struggles with overcapacity and weakened trade around the world. nyti.ms/2fvge4w
- The European Union and Canada signed a far-reaching trade agreement on Sunday that commits them to opening their markets to greater competition, after overcoming a last-minute political obstacle that reflected the growing skepticism toward globalization in much of the developed world. nyti.ms/2eSNIpV
- Google is locked in a six-year battle with Europe's antitrust officials. And the stakes for both sides are getting higher. nyti.ms/2fv9682
- Consolidated Edison plans to ask state regulators this week for permission to install solar panels on some of its buildings in the city and to share the benefits with needy customers. nyti.ms/2fvaVlJ
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.
FRANKFURT, Jan 26 A U.S. court has issued a preliminary injunction on a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent patients from using charitable assistance to buy private health insurance, Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said on Thursday.