BRIEF-ENTELLUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Nov 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The State of New Jersey moved on Wednesday to take control of Atlantic City, having lost patience with the financially troubled gambling resort's inability to pay its bills. nyti.ms/2fEcbQU
- Yahoo employees were aware in 2014 that a hacker backed by a foreign government had broken into its network, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2fE8jzw
- The Irish government on Wednesday filed an appeal seeking to stop efforts by European authorities to force Apple to pay the country $14.3 billion to cover what antitrust officials say are unpaid taxes. nyti.ms/2fEb8Ak
- Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday that it would add 84 partners, more than the 78 designated in 2014 but fewer than the 111 from six years ago. nyti.ms/2fE7KWa
- On Wednesday, Twitter said that Adam Bain, its chief operating officer, plans to leave the company. nyti.ms/2fE7MNM
* Sees total revenue for quarter-ended december 31, 2016 between $21.5 million - $21.7 million
* Cash redemption price payable for notes on redemption date will equal par plus EUR1.58 million in accrued and unpaid interest