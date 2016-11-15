Nov 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A fierce chorus of critics denounced U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday for appointing Stephen Bannon, a nationalist media mogul, to a top White House position. nyti.ms/2fUjWT8

- President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Trump spoke by telephone for the first time on Monday, agreeing to review what both consider the poor state of relations between the two countries. nyti.ms/2fUleNW

- Emboldened by the Republican sweep of last week's American elections, right-wing members of the Israeli government have called anew for the abandonment of a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians. nyti.ms/2fUlwUO

- The FBI reported on Monday that attacks against American Muslims surged last year, driving an overall increase in hate crime against all groups. nyti.ms/2fUfWBM

- Facebook and Google responded to criticism over fake news by making it clear that they had zero tolerance for such misinformation by taking pointed aim at fake news sites' revenue sources. nyti.ms/2fUpvAS

- Gwen Ifill, a groundbreaking journalist who covered the White House, Congress and national campaigns during three decades for the Washington Post, the New York Times, NBC and, most prominently, PBS, died on Monday, aged 61. nyti.ms/2fUnrcc

- Wall Street regulators began an exodus from Washington on Monday as Mary Jo White, the chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, announced plans to leave the agency. nyti.ms/2fUnUe6

- Prime Minister Theresa May called on business leaders on Monday to help her government win back Britons disillusioned with liberal elites and globalization by forging an economy that "works for everyone". nyti.ms/2fUkzvC

- Seventy-six national security experts urged Trump on Monday to reverse his hostility to the nuclear agreement signed with Iran last year and to use it as a tool to ease other tensions with the country. nyti.ms/2fUqQHV

- President Barack Obama said on Monday that he had urged Trump to reach out to minority groups, women and others who were alienated by his campaign. nyti.ms/2fUnEMz (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)