Nov 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- After accusations that the spread of fake news on Facebook
may have affected the outcome of the presidential
election, Mark Zuckerberg published a detailed post describing
ways the company was considering dealing with the problem. He
said the company's news feed team was looking into better
automated detection tools including third-party verification
services, and simpler ways for users to flag suspicious content.
nyti.ms/2gtUpTm
- World Health Organisation said remaining hospitals on the
rebel-held side of Aleppo, Syria, have been badly damaged and
forced to stop providing care amid an intensifying bombardment.
Bombs launched by the Syrian government over the past three days
seriously damaged two general hospitals that were providing
trauma care in the war zone and hit the only children's
hospital. nyti.ms/2gtPp19
- Transition officials said President-elect Donald Trump's
wife, Melania, and their 10-year-old son, Barron, will not
immediately move to the White House after Trump takes office in
January, out of concern for uprooting Barron in the middle of
the school year. nyti.ms/2gu1Cmc
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)