- President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had no intention of pressing for an investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server or the financial operations of her family's foundation. nyti.ms/2gA67M8

- Facebook has developed software to suppress posts from appearing in people's news feeds in specific geographic areas, according to three current and former Facebook employees. The feature was created to help Facebook get into China, a market where the social network has been blocked. nyti.ms/2gA3iut

- A federal judge in Texas issued a nationwide injunction on Tuesday against an Obama administration regulation expanding by millions the number of workers who would be eligible for time-and-a-half overtime pay. The regulation was scheduled to take effect on Dec. 1. It would raise the salary limit below which workers automatically qualified for overtime pay to $47,476 from $23,660. nyti.ms/2gA5AKd

- George Soros says he will commit $10 million from his personal foundation to combat a rise in hate crimes that he linked to the "incendiary rhetoric" of President-elect Donald Trump's campaign. He said he was "deeply troubled" by hundreds of reports of possible hate crimes since the election. nyti.ms/2gA6TJ6