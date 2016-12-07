Dec 7 The following are the top stories on the
- Google said that all of its data centers around the world
will be entirely powered with renewable energy sources sometime
next year. nyti.ms/2h57v9n
- SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son struck a pledge
after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump of investing $50
billion in the United States, a move that he said would create
some 50,000 jobs. nyti.ms/2h57IcA
- A unanimous Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Samsung
may not have to give up $399 million in profits for
copying parts of the distinctive look of Apple's
iPhone. The Supreme Court returned the case to the Federal
Circuit for further consideration. nyti.ms/2h50LIy
- President-elect Donald Trump is summoning leaders of the
biggest tech companies to New York for a round-table discussion.
The agenda is undisclosed and perhaps still under consideration.
nyti.ms/2h5f67R
(Compiled by Sangameswaran in Bengaluru)