- Congress has passed a bill outlawing bots, or computer programs that let users scoop up the best tickets and resell them at inflated prices. The House of Representatives passed the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, or BOTS Act, with bipartisan support, following the bill's passage a week ago in the Senate. It will now go to the White House for President Obama's signature. nyti.ms/2hbKIsy

- Federal prosecutors brought racketeering charges on Thursday against several former executives of Insys Therapeutics , a small Arizona drug company, saying they were part of a scheme that involved aggressive sales of the powerful and highly addictive pain drug fentanyl. nyti.ms/2hbGwJC

- Andrew Ceresney, the director of the S.E.C.'s enforcement division, said he planned to depart the regulator by year-end after three years at the commission. His move follows that of his boss, chairwoman Mary Jo White, who in November announced her plans to leave. nyti.ms/2hbKW2T

- Energy Transfer Partners has lost hundreds of millions of dollars from delays in the completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Its standoff with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe over a section running through tribal lands could mean an additional $80 million a month in losses. nyti.ms/2hbwyb8

