Dec 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State nominee and Exxon Mobil
Corp's chief, has extensive international business
experience and argued for gay rights, but is a target of
environmentalists. nyti.ms/2gYIREb
- Google's parent company, Alphabet, said on Tuesday that
its autonomous vehicle project was spinning off from its
research lab X and would operate as a stand-alone company under
the name Waymo. nyti.ms/2hv96mL
- Lidia Curanaj, now a Fox 5 reporter whose legal name is
Lidija Ujkic, filed a 28-page discrimination and hostile work
environment suit against the 21st Century Fox, in which she said
Roger Ailes harassed her when she was applying for a job at Fox
News. nyti.ms/2hrHaT2
- After waging an 18-month assault on the Republican
establishment, President-elect Donald Trump changed course and
enlisted the party's high priests of foreign policy to help him
win the confirmation of Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. nyti.ms/2hM4o2U
- A group of financial investors on Wednesday offered as
much as $5.5 billion for Tatts Group, the Australian
gambling operator. The investors include Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts, the giant American private equity group. nyti.ms/2htIzWC
- President-elect Donald Trump plans to name Rick Perry, the
former governor of Texas, to lead the Energy Department, an
agency far more devoted to national security and basic science
than to the extraction of fossil fuels that is Perry's
expertise. nyti.ms/2gGIeTJ
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)