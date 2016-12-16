Dec 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said on Thursday that it had begun a series of experiments to limit misinformation on its site. The tests include making it easier for its 1.8 billion members to report fake news, and creating partnerships with external fact-checking organizations to help it indicate when articles are false. The company is also changing some advertising practices to stop purveyors of fake news from profiting from it. nyti.ms/2gPxMaJ

- A security researcher said hackers are offering records of more than 1 billion Yahoo Inc users on Dark Web, after the company disclosed the largest known data breach in history. nyti.ms/2h6Ug4Z

- The prosecutor in the trial against Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, raised the possibility that she would be acquitted of criminal charges linked to the misuse of public funds, after he called the case "very weak" on Thursday. nyti.ms/2gHDWqb

- A wide-ranging investigation into generic drug prices took its most significant turn yet on Thursday, as state attorneys general accused two industry leaders, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Mylan NV, and four smaller companies of engaging in brazen price-fixing schemes - and promised that more charges were coming. nyti.ms/2hDjisZ

- California's state energy agency voted unanimously Wednesday to approve new regulations for energy efficiency in desktop computers and monitors. The rules passed by the state's energy agency represent another step in California's efforts to drastically lower its greenhouse gas emissions. nyti.ms/2hqOPkb (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)