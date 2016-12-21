PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Brazilian companies Odebrecht SA and Braskem SA , which were under investigation on bribery charges both in the United States and abroad, are expected to reach a settlement and could pay a total of $3 billion, with the bulk likely to go to Brazil. nyti.ms/2hTs0pV
- Adam Messinger, Twitter Inc's chief technology officer, said in a Twitter message on Tuesday that he was leaving the company. His departure follows that of Adam Bain, Twitter's chief operating officer, who exited last month. nyti.ms/2hTk6wZ
- Volkswagen AG agreed on Tuesday to buy back or fix the remaining diesel cars caught up in its emissions cheating scandal, at an expected cost of about $1 billion, in what has become one of the United States' largest consumer class-action settlements ever. nyti.ms/2hTel2c
- Nielsen Holdings Plc, a ratings and consumer-research company that has been struggling to adapt to a changing media landscape, announced Tuesday that it was buying Gracenote, a specialist in entertainment data, from Tribune Media Co for $560 million. nyti.ms/2hTgQ4D (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.