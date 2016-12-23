Dec 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Deutsche Bank announced late on Thursday that it had reached a tentative $7.2 billion deal to resolve a federal investigation into its sale of toxic mortgage securities, capping months of negotiations that weighed heavily on the bank's stock price and reputation. nyti.ms/2hf0tOK

- United States authorities have accused British bank Barclays Plc and two former executives of fraudulently misleading the public in the sale of tens of billions of dollars in securities backed by home mortgages. nyti.ms/2hf2mer

- President-elect Donald Trump's latest missive on military spending suggests that Boeing Co has perhaps swayed him more than its rival Lockheed Martin Corp. Now, he is preparing to pit one off the other to try to decrease the cost of new fighter jets, military analysts said on Thursday. nyti.ms/2heUwkR

- Ikea has reached a tentative settlement to pay $50 million to three American families whose young children were killed after the Swedish furniture company's furniture fell on them, lawyers for the families said. nyti.ms/2heUEAR

- The United States economy grew at an annual rate of 3.5 percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace in two years and more than the government had previously estimated. The growth spurt, however, is not expected to last, as consumers and businesses pull back. nyti.ms/2heXeqC (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)