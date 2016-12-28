Dec 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Carrie Fisher, the actress who portrayed the role of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie franchise, died on Tuesday morning aged 60. nyti.ms/2i5xGwR

- In a last-chance effort to shape the outlines of a Middle East peace deal, Secretary of State John Kerry will outline the Obama administration's vision of a final Israeli-Palestinian accord based on bitter lessons learned from an effort that collapsed in 2014. nyti.ms/2i5HFCb

- Russia is for the first time conceding that its officials carried out one of the biggest conspiracies in sports history: a far-reaching doping operation that implicated scores of Russian athletes, tainting not just the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi but also the entire Olympic movement. nyti.ms/2hvniQ7

- Security surrounding the inauguration of Donald Trump is proving to be the most challenging in recent history, according to senior officials involved in its planning, largely because of the same forces of political rancor that shaped the race for the presidency. nyti.ms/2hM830X

- Donald Trump has renewed his defense of his charitable foundation, insisting on Twitter that all of the money raised by the organization has gone to charity even as the New York Attorney General continues to investigate claims to the contrary. nyti.ms/2ifEOYa (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)