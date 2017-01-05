UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Apple Inc, complying with what it said was a request from Chinese authorities, removed news apps created by The New York Times from its app store in China late last month. nyti.ms/2iS9agQ
- Struggling with sagging sales over another crucial holiday shopping season, Macy's Inc announced on Wednesday that it was eliminating more than 10,000 jobs as part of a continuing plan to cut costs and close 100 stores. nyti.ms/2hUMHBj
- The digital publishing company Medium on Wednesday laid off 50 employees - a third of its staff - as part of a larger redefinition of its business model, its founder announced in a blog post. nyti.ms/2iKHKMk
- Genetic engineering start-up Synthego said Wednesday that it had raised $41 million in a new round of financing. The round includes the participation of Jennifer Doudna, the biochemist who helped discover the Crispr-Cas9 gene-editing technique that made altering DNA significantly easier. nyti.ms/2iDfAmm
- Hulu, one of several companies vying to create a lower-cost alternative to cable bundles, will include CBS when its streaming television service is unveiled this year, the company announced on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2j6OYqB
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr