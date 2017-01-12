Jan 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal prosecutors announced criminal charges on Wednesday against six Volkswagen executives for their roles in the company's emissions-cheating scandal, a sharp turn by a departing administration that is trying to remake its image of being soft on corporate crime. nyti.ms/2iisli6

- A special prosecutor investigating the corruption scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment summoned the de facto head of Samsung for questioning on Wednesday, calling him a bribery suspect. The de facto leader, Jay Lee, the vice chairman of Samsung' will be questioned on Thursday, according to the special prosecutor's office, which recommended that he also be investigated on suspicion of perjury. nyti.ms/2jGiube

- Dina Powell, who runs many of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's philanthropic initiatives, will soon leave the company for a new role as adviser in the Trump White House, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. nyti.ms/2imk9kl

- Facebook Inc is increasingly owning up to its role as one of the world's largest distributors of information by taking more responsibility for the millions of stories that flow through its site. On Wednesday, the social network made its latest move to acknowledge that role by announcing the Facebook Journalism Project. The effort calls for the company to forge deeper ties with publishers by collaborating on publishing tools and features before they are released. nyti.ms/2iIT4W6 (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)