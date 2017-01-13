Jan 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday accused
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of installing
secret software that allowed more than 100,000 of its diesel
vehicles to emit pollutants above legal levels. The accusations
against Fiat Chrysler appeared to be part of a last push by the
Obama administration to finish investigations and negotiations
involving companies. nyti.ms/2iNFu3Z
- Amazon.com Inc's new warehouse in Baltimore is a
rare economic bright spot there, employing 3,000 people
full-time in a city ravaged by poverty and a lack of
opportunities for less educated workers. And with Amazon's
announcement Thursday that it plans to hire 100,000 new
employees in the next 18 months, the Baltimore facility and at
least 70 other Amazon fulfillment centers across the country
stand to be among the biggest beneficiaries. nyti.ms/2j6xKe4
- AT&T Inc's chief executive, Randall Stephenson,
paid an important visit on Thursday to Trump Tower to see
President-elect Donald Trump. In a statement, AT&T said
Stephenson and Trump had "a very good meeting." The two
discussed ways to "create jobs, lift up wages and the policies
and the regulations that stand in the way of them creating
further jobs", said Sean Spicer, who will be the White House
press secretary. nyti.ms/2iNCnZU
- John Richman, who as the chief executive and chairman of
Kraft Inc oversaw its $13.1 billion acquisition by the Philip
Morris Companies in 1988, one of the largest mergers in United
States history at the time, died on Monday in Weston, Florida.
He was 89. nyti.ms/2jdAadm
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)