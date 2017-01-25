Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump on Wednesday will order the construction of a Mexican border wall to crack down on immigrants and bolster national security. nyti.ms/2jPSgAe

- After seven years of fitful declines, the federal budget deficit is projected to swell again, adding nearly $10 trillion to the federal debt over the next 10 years, according to projections from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. nyti.ms/2jPSreY

- The current rising star of tech start-ups, the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, is apparently planning to issue shares with no voting rights when it goes public this year. nyti.ms/2jPWuaX

- An appeals court in New York on Tuesday reinstated former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov's conviction in 2015 on a single charge of stealing confidential computer code for Goldman's high-speed trading business just before leaving to take a job with a hedge fund. nyti.ms/2jPNO4j

- In his latest moves to dismantle the legacy of his predecessor, President Donald Trump resurrected the Keystone XL pipeline that had stirred years of debate, and expedited another pipeline in the Dakotas that had become a major flash point for Native Americans. nyti.ms/2jPOkzh

- New Formula One Chief Chase Carey said in an interview on Tuesday that he plans an overhaul and to expand its U.S. presence. An American company, Liberty Media Corp, acquired the Formula One series recently. nyti.ms/2jPQfUE

(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)