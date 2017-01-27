Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the
- The White House is drafting a presidential directive that
calls on Defense Secretary James Mattis to devise plans to more
aggressively strike the Islamic State, which could include
American artillery on the ground in Syria and Army attack
helicopters to support an assault on the groups capital, Raqqa,
officials said. nyti.ms/2jasrxG
- The Trump administration is pulling back advertisements
that encourage people to sign up for health insurance under
former President Barack Obama's health care law. nyti.ms/2jaoKYU
- President Donald Trump's chief White House strategist,
Stephen Bannon said in an interview that media should be
embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just
listen for a while. nyti.ms/2janZiC
- Microsoft Corp released financial results for the
last three months of 2016, reporting 4 percent growth in its
overall earnings. nyti.ms/2javEx2
- Under a Reagan-era policy revived by President Donald
Trump, the clinic on the University of Dakar campus in Senegal,
may no longer be able to count on aid money from the United
States Agency for International Development. nyti.ms/2jayimG
- President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with the acting
director of the National Park Service the day after his
inauguration to ask why someone from the agency had shared
someone else's Twitter Inc's post giving an
unflattering comparison of his inaugural crowd, according to
Trump's deputy press secretary. nyti.ms/2japqNZ
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)