Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- After the initial shock of President Trump's order on
Friday restricting entry to the United States by citizens of
seven predominantly Muslim nations and all refugees, businesses
and trade organizations began to respond over the weekend, some
with outrage, some with caution. nyti.ms/2khXZBu
- Tech companies, which have embraced globalization, reacted
more forcefully to the president's immigration order than
counterparts in other industries. nyti.ms/2khUkUp
- Gunmen opened fire in the Islamic Cultural Center of
Quebec around 8 p.m., the police said, killing an unconfirmed
number of people and wounding others. nyti.ms/2khYn2U
- Authorities in Tikrit are evicting the families of ISIS
recruits as a form of collective punishment, a practice that has
been condemned by the national government. nyti.ms/2ki03ti
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)