- Federal Communications Commission chief Ajit Pai took a first swipe at net neutrality rules designed to ensure equal access to content on the internet. He stopped nine companies from providing discounted high-speed internet service to low-income individuals. He withdrew an effort to keep prison phone rates down, and he scrapped a proposal to break open the cable box market. nyti.ms/2kciGLR

- President Trump said in an interview that aired on Sunday that a replacement health care law was not likely to be ready until either the end of this year or in 2018, a major shift from promises by both him and Republican leaders to repeal and replace the law as soon as possible. nyti.ms/2kcr6Tk

- Scott Pruitt, who is Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency, is drawing up plans to move forward on the president's campaign promise to "get rid of" the agency he hopes to head. He has a blueprint to repeal climate change rules, cut staffing levels, close regional offices and permanently weaken the agency's regulatory authority. nyti.ms/2kck8xF

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)