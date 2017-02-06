Feb 6 The following are the top stories on the
- Federal Communications Commission chief Ajit Pai took a
first swipe at net neutrality rules designed to ensure equal
access to content on the internet. He stopped nine companies
from providing discounted high-speed internet service to
low-income individuals. He withdrew an effort to keep prison
phone rates down, and he scrapped a proposal to break open the
cable box market. nyti.ms/2kciGLR
- President Trump said in an interview that aired on Sunday
that a replacement health care law was not likely to be ready
until either the end of this year or in 2018, a major shift from
promises by both him and Republican leaders to repeal and
replace the law as soon as possible. nyti.ms/2kcr6Tk
- Scott Pruitt, who is Trump's pick to run the Environmental
Protection Agency, is drawing up plans to move forward on the
president's campaign promise to "get rid of" the agency he hopes
to head. He has a blueprint to repeal climate change rules, cut
staffing levels, close regional offices and permanently weaken
the agency's regulatory authority. nyti.ms/2kck8xF
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)