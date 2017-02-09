Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ivanka Trump served for several years as a trustee for a fortune set aside for the daughters of Rupert Murdoch, but she stepped down in from the role December. The trust for the Murdoch daughters holds some $300 million in stock in News Corp and 21st Century Fox, companies that Murdoch leads, and in which he and his family hold controlling interests. nyti.ms/2k5tJKY

- President Trump lashed out on Wednesday at the Nordstrom department store chain for dropping his daughter Ivanka's accessories and clothing line, once again raising ethical questions about the relationship between his presidency and his family's sprawling business interests. nyti.ms/2k5uIL0

- A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a proposed $48 billion merger of Anthem and Cigna, derailing another effort by top health insurers to reshape the industry by combining. The ruling, by Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, came two weeks after another federal judge blocked a proposed $37 billion merger between Aetna and Humana on antitrust grounds. nyti.ms/2k5LGc7

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)