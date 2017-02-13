Feb 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Japan is in the midst of its longest period of growth in
three years. But the pace of expansion has been slowing, and the
Trump administration could pose a test. nyti.ms/2kisiJ5
- Adele swept the 59th annual Grammy Awards with her album
"25", in a night that shut out Beyonce from the major awards and
also featured reverent tributes and, at times, pointed political
commentary. nyti.ms/2kikUh0
- Federal immigration officials arrested more than 600
people across at least 11 states last week, detaining 40 people
in the New York City area, law enforcement officials said on
Sunday. nyti.ms/2ki9s4N
- North Korea said on Monday that it had successfully
tested a new nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic
missile, claiming important progress in being able to strike its
enemies with long-range missiles tipped with nuclear warheads. nyti.ms/2kihevC
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)